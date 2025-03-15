Share

Give a gift subscription

It’s one of the most explosive debates in psychology: Are men naturally more aggressive than women, or is it all just a product of culture?

Recently, I sat down with Columbia graduate student Fred Voon to discuss the latest research on aggression, testosterone, and the role of culture in shaping male violence. Our conversation tackled some of the biggest - and most controversial - questions in the field, including:

Does testosterone drive aggression, or does aggression drive testosterone?

Are some cultures truly “violence-free,” or is that just an academic myth?

Does parenting shape boys’ and girls’ aggression, or are the differences baked in from birth?

If aggression has evolutionary roots, can we ever fully eliminate it?

In this lightly edited transcript of the interview, I explore the science addressing these questions - and the often unexpected answers it reveals.