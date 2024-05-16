The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Edgy Ideas's avatar
Edgy Ideas
Apr 2

"if AIs start systematically disagreeing with us on moral matters, how will we know who’s right?"

Such a great question!

Requires a psychology of AI which seems to depend entirely on hallucinations, training data and model weights. The analogy with human thought may be closer than we think.

So...... A plurality of AIs and humans in adversarial collaboration perhaps?

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Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
May 17, 2024

I have used GPT-4 to create “AI Autobiographies” of noted personalities. It’s fascinating what you can extract from the model. An autobiography of Oscar Wilde or Gertrude Stein are fascinating artifacts.

It won’t be long before cloning a person’s personality and writing/speaking style is perfected in a Bot that can simulate them quite flawlessly.

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