Share

Give a gift subscription

In Case You Missed It…

This is the third excerpt from my forthcoming book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences. You can find the full collection here, and you can preorder the book here.

In this installment, we’ll ask whether claims about sex differences are inherently sexist. Among other things, we’ll explore:

Three logical fallacies that fuel concerns about sex-differences claims

Why differences are not deficiencies

When calling claims about sex differences “sexist” itself becomes sexist

The contradiction in claiming to celebrate diversity and differences yet bristling whenever anyone points any out

Why the science of sex differences often paints a more negative picture of men than of women

For what it’s worth, this is one of my favorite pieces of writing I’ve ever produced. I hope you enjoy it!