The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
May 30, 2024

I strongly recommend The Full Facts Guide to Cold Reading, for “how to” be a psychic, astrologer, tarot card reader and so on. It’s very funny.

https://www.amazon.com/Full-Facts-Book-Cold-Reading/dp/0955847605?dplnkId=dbdbbb27-2ad8-4786-a77c-b2fdae275cff&nodl=1

It also explains a lot of what we call “psychology”.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Stewart-Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture