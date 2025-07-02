Share

What do James Dean, your effortlessly charismatic friend, and that one person who somehow looks good in sunglasses indoors all have in common? Simple: They’re cool. But what is coolness? How does it differ from goodness? And how is it seen across cultures?

To answer these questions, a team of researchers surveyed nearly 6,000 people across 13 countries about their perceptions of coolness vs. goodness. They found that while cool people and good people share plenty of traits, they also differ in important ways. Cool people are seen as more extraverted, hedonistic, powerful, and adventurous. Good people, in contrast, are seen as more conforming, traditional, warm, and agreeable. Interestingly, these perceptions were found in every country surveyed.

The graph below maps out which traits the world links more with coolness vs. goodness - so scroll down to find out if you’re actually cool… or just really nice.

Scores above 0 mean higher scores on the trait are linked to coolness/goodness; scores below 0 mean lower scores are linked to coolness/goodness.

You can find the paper here or access a free copy here.

