The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Steve
Sep 17, 2024

As a Canadian, my first thought upon reading the title of this article was to wonder where. The entire world? The anglosphere? The USA? From a quick glance, it looks like the data is entirely from Florida.

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Derek Smyth's avatar
Derek Smyth
Apr 6

This is valuable, but likely to be misused like the first study. To cut through the assumptions, we should next look at low-birth-weight baby survival rates by doctor race (white vs. black). Similar rates would be telling; differences might reveal ways to improve survival overall.

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