The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Joel Sercel's avatar
Joel Sercel
Mar 12, 2024

This is a corollary of a phenomenon that has been documented by Daniel Kahneman that he calls, What You See is All There Is (WYSIATI). WYSIATI a cognitive bias that when presented with evidence, especially those that confirm your mental model, you do not question what evidence might be missing and you fill in the missing data with the easiest thing that comes to mind.

It would be more effort for readers of these articles to reason that the effect might be large, or small, and so they should not jump to conclusion, and the obvious conclusion is that the article would not have been written if the effect was small, so they would act as if the effect was large, unless told otherwise.

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