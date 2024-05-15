Share

You can now watch my appearance on the Curious Apes podcast with Steven Parton. The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, and on the Curious Apes YouTube channel.

Steven and I had a great, wide-ranging conversation. Among other things, we touched on:

My book The Ape That Understood the Universe

Myths and misconceptions about evolutionary psychology

How the modern world is misaligned with human nature

Whether the world has gone to hell in a handbag

The single largest psychological sex difference in our species - can you guess what it is?

Here’s the conversation:

Related Reading from the Archive

In Other News

Hot Off the Press

I’m a co-author on a new piece in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Led by Cory Clark, it’s our response to a response to our earlier PNAS paper on scientists censoring science. See my Substack post on the latter below:

The Second Law of Behavior Genetics

This Saturday, I’ll be dropping the second part in my series on the Four Laws of Behavior Genetics. This one’s about the Second Law: the discovery that the family home has less impact in making us who we are than our genes. You can read the first part here.

