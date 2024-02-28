Share

The graph below shows the genetic correlations between various mental disorders. Roughly speaking, to say that two disorders are genetically correlated means that many of the genes predisposing people to one disorder also predispose them to the other. The darker the connecting lines, the greater the genetic overlap.

The graph is based on data from a 2018 study by the Brainstorm Consortium, led by Benjamin Neale and featuring more than 500 collaborators. The sample included more than a million people, of whom around a quarter had diagnosed psychiatric disorders.