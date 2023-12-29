The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
Dec 30, 2023

It’s fairly easy to explain, I’ve brought this up to gay friends for years. You’re at the center of a unit circle of radius one kilometer, D is the population density of candidates. The number of candidates to meet in that unit circle is roughly π * D. The number of candidates two kilometers out is 4 * π * D etc. The candidate pool grows exponentially up to the point where population density drops off. However the ability to meet physically also drops off, probably e^-KD function -people one kilometer away are easier to meet than 20 kilometers away.

When you go out, the candidate pool is in a radius of 10 m but much easier to physically meet.A neighbor or friend perhaps 100m, slightly more difficult to meet. Each mode has its radius, and candidate pool.

The problem with gay “dating” apps (e.g. meeting for sex) is the candidate pool size and distance. You could easily chat for hours with people you will never meet, which ends up “blocking” you from people you would meet. While the candidate pool is huge, time wasting is stupendous and you end up chatting instead of getting naked. I have attractive, horny friends who spend way too much time chatting with men 2000 miles away. I note that my friends get laid more often going to bars or dinners than apps now.

It’s the best protection against STD’s I’ve ever seen.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Stewart-Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture