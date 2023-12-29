Here’s a graph that goes viral from time to time; perhaps you’ve seen it before. It shows the changing ways that couples met from 1940 to 2020. The main story, of course, is the red line. Note that the category “met online” doesn’t just refer to online dating or dating apps, but also includes meeting through social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

The graph is from a 2019 paper by Michael Rosenfeld, Reuben Thomas, and Sonia Hausen. Here’s the abstract; note in particular the last line:

We present data from a nationally representative 2017 survey of American adults. For heterosexual couples in the United States, meeting online has become the most popular way couples meet, eclipsing meeting through friends for the first time around 2013. Moreover, among the couples who meet online, the proportion who have met through the mediation of third persons has declined over time. We find that Internet meeting is displacing the roles that family and friends once played in bringing couples together.

In 2020, I was interviewed about the study by Javier Sinay for RED/ACCIÓN, an Argentinian news website. Javier asked me: “What does this graphic reveal about our social environment? Does the nature of couple-love change when meeting online?” This was my response:

The graph reveals something about the modern world that doesn’t just apply to dating: More and more of human life is taking place online. Online dating doesn’t change the nature of love itself – love is psychologically and biochemically the same today as it was when we were hunter-gatherers wandering the African savannah. But it does greatly increase the pool of possible partners. That means people are more likely to meet someone very similar to themselves – but also more likely to think “This person isn’t perfect for me; I’m going to back to the app to keep on looking.”

Addendum

Here’s animation of the same data, which I spotted on Gurwinder’s Twitter/X feed recently. It’s incredible how much things have changed in the last decade or so compared to the eighty years before that.