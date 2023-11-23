The graph below shows average sex differences in basic vocational interests in a large U.S. sample (N = 1,283,110). Values below 0 indicate that men are more interested; values above 0 indicate that women are more interested. These are average differences, of course, rather than categorical ones; there’s plenty of variation in vocational interests within each sex and overlap between the sexes. Still, the differences are robust and, in many cases, large.

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The graph is from a new paper by Kevin Hoff and colleagues. Here’s the abstract:

Research on vocational interests has played an important role in understanding workforce gender disparities. However, current understanding about gender differences in interests is primarily limited to broad RIASEC interest categories that average together differences in narrower interest scales. This study took a refined approach to examine gender differences in 30 basic vocational interests (e.g., medical science, management, social science) using a very large and diverse U.S. sample (N = 1,283,110). Results revealed that gender differences in basic interests are more complex than what can be captured using broad interests alone. There was meaningful variability in the size and direction of mean gender differences across basic interests, even those related to the same RIASEC category. Turning to the labor market, we found that gender differences in basic interests showed high convergence with men and women’s employment rates in corresponding occupations (r = 0.66). Despite this convergence, there were also discrepancies such that women’s actual employment fell short of interest-based predictions in many high-status occupations and in jobs that involve working with machinery. In contrast, fewer men were employed in prosocial occupations than predicted based on their interests. Finally, we examined how gender differences in basic interests varied across intersecting age, ethnicity, and education subgroups. The most striking finding was that gender differences in interests were considerably larger at lower education levels, pointing to specific educational tracks where applied initiatives might have the greatest impact in improving gender representation in the workforce.