The graph below shows some of the many predictors of conspiratorial thinking. Positive correlations imply that higher scores on the predictor are associated with more conspiratorial thinking; negative correlations imply that higher scores are associated with less. RWA = right-wing authoritarianism; SDO = social dominance orientation; AOT = actively open-minded thinking. And yes, “bullshit receptivity” is a technical term in psychology…

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The strongest predictors of conspiratorial thinking fall into three main clusters:

perceiving the world as dangerous and threatening; trusting one’s intuition/having odd beliefs and experiences; and antagonism and a sense of superiority.

This graph shows the specific predictors associated with each cluster.

Both graphs come from a new meta-analysis by Shauna Bowes and colleagues, canvassing an impressive 158,473 participants. Here’s the abstract; click here to read the paper.