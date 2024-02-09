Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Here’s a graph that goes viral from time to time on the interwebs. It shows how men and women rate each other’s attractiveness on the dating website OKCupid, based on an old post by one of the website’s founders Christian Rudder.

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It’s a fascinating result, albeit one somewhat demoralizing for half the population. As you can see, women rate more than 80% of men as below the midpoint of the scale. In contrast, men consign less than half as many women to that cursed zone, rating 60% of women at the midpoint or above.

This isn’t just a one-off finding. One study on the dating app Tinder, for instance, found that men hit the like button on around 62% of female profiles, whereas women hit it on less than 5% of males.

These numbers and others like them fit nicely with the fact - well-documented by evolutionary psychologists - that women tend to be choosier than men about their sexual partners, at least in early courtship and for casual sexual encounters. I summarize the evidence for this sex difference in my books A Billion Years of Sex Differences and The Ape That Understood the Universe.

An interesting twist discussed in Rudder’s post is that whereas men tend only to message the women they see as the most attractive, women also often message men further down the good-looks totem pole. This probably reflects the fact - also well-documented by evolutionary psychologists - that although both sexes prize good looks in a mate, men tend to prize them more. I discuss this difference in my books as well.

Does women’s greater willingness to consider a man they find less physically attractive contradict the idea that women are choosier? No. Although women don’t confine themselves to messaging only the most attractive men, they do still message men much less than men message women. Thus, women are choosier overall, despite placing less weight than men on a prospective partner’s looks.

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