ShawnPG
17h

“A few examples: Race has some biological reality. Marriage reduces crime. So does hot-spot policing. Racism has been in decline. Phonics is essential to reading instruction. Trigger warnings can do more harm than good. Africans were active in the slave trade. Educational attainment is partly in the genes. Cracking down on drugs has benefits, and legalizing them has harms. Markets can make people fairer and more generous.”

Call me when a Harvard President utters just one of these phrases.

Grainger
7h

I think the issue with Harvard is that they, after the example set by Columbia U, rolled their practices back to the pre-civil rights era and acknowledged, facilitated, and even encouraged the vile treatment of Jewish students in literally the same way black students were treated pre-MLK, and are still praised for doing so by most of academia.

The rest of the free world knows better. Therefore, the consequence needs to be relative to the nightmares they caused on certain students, just for being born of a certain descent.

As for academia, the biggest scare I see right now is the suppression of scientific findings that don’t align ideologically with the gatekeepers.

To me, it seems justified to tie the practices of the university to skepticism in releasing papers that are fair and balanced. I feel as though I no longer have a reason to trust them.

