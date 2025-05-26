Share

Steve Pinker has a great piece in The New York Times titled “Harvard Derangement Syndrome.” It responds to the growing wave of political attacks on Harvard University, which portray the institution as ideologically captured, morally bankrupt, and even dangerous. Pinker, a longtime professor at Harvard, acknowledges that the university is far from perfect. But he also makes a compelling case that the attacks ignore the bigger picture: that Harvard, for all its flaws, remains one of the world’s most valuable engines of knowledge and human progress.

Below are some excerpts from Pinker’s essay, but I highly recommend reading the whole piece.

Pinker doesn’t shy away from acknowledging that some of the criticisms aimed at Harvard have merit.

A poll of my colleagues on the academic freedom council turned up many examples in which they felt political narrowness had skewed research in their specialties. In climate policy, it led to a focus on demonizing fossil fuel companies rather than acknowledging the universal desire for abundant energy; in pediatrics, taking all adolescents’ reported gender dysphoria at face value; in public health, advocating maximalist government interventions rather than cost-benefit analyses; in history, emphasizing the harms of colonialism but not of communism or Islamism; in social science, attributing all group disparities to racism but never to culture; and in women’s studies, permitting the study of sexism and stereotypes but not sexual selection, sexology or hormones… [But although] Harvard indisputably would profit from more political and intellectual diversity, it is still far from a “radical left institution.”

What’s the path forward?

[U]niversity leaders should be prepared to affirm the paramount goal of a university - discovering and transmitting knowledge - and the principles necessary to pursue it. Universities have a mandate and the expertise to pursue knowledge, not social justice. Intellectual freedom is not a privilege of professors but the only way that fallible humans gain knowledge. Disagreements should be negotiated with analysis and argument, not recriminations of bigotry and victimhood. Protests may be used to generate common knowledge of a grievance, but not to shut people up or coerce the university into doing what the protesters want… And if you’re still skeptical that universities are worth supporting, consider these questions: Do you think that the number of children who die every year from cancer is just about right? Are you content with your current chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease? Do you feel our current understanding of which government policies are effective and which ones are wasteful is perfect? Are you happy with the way the climate is going, given our current energy technology?

