The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karmin's avatar
Karmin
Oct 23

Yes but our intuition says wealth inequality is wrong. Rational thinking may contradict this but perhaps our evolutionary biology does not. A member of the tribe that gets most of the food may get kicked out of the tribe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
ABossy's avatar
ABossy
Oct 25

I agree somewhat with the article, who wouldn't want to be rich? Unfortunately I've come to believe that to aspire to and reach billionaire status, it takes a certain personality type that tends towards the sociopathic and obsessive. The kind of person who can easily develop a "god complex". The kind of person who may begin to believe they're so far superiour to the "masses", that they begin to fancy the idea that only they are fit to rule those ignorant masses. Thinkin' of you Elon you whore. (sorry, not sorry).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture