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A new paper in JAMA Psychiatry looks at the relationship between hypochondria and mortality rates - and the news isn’t good for people with health anxiety. As the figure below shows, hypochondriacs have a shorter average lifespan than unaffected individuals.

Breaking the data down by specific mortality causes, the following figure shows that hypochondriacs have higher mortality from both natural and unnatural causes, and that the single-largest cause of mortality is suicide.

Like I say, this isn’t good news for hypochondriacs. One ray of hope, though, is that the largest mortality cause - suicide - is potentially a preventable one. As the paper’s authors note, this tells us that we should prioritize the early detection of hypochondria and access to evidence-based care. Here’s the abstract of the paper, which is open access.