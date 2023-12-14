Irony Alert: Hypochondria is Bad for Your Health
People with health anxiety tend to have a shorter lifespan
A new paper in JAMA Psychiatry looks at the relationship between hypochondria and mortality rates - and the news isn’t good for people with health anxiety. As the figure below shows, hypochondriacs have a shorter average lifespan than unaffected individuals.
Breaking the data down by specific mortality causes, the following figure shows that hypochondriacs have higher mortality from both natural and unnatural causes, and that the single-largest cause of mortality is suicide.
Like I say, this isn’t good news for hypochondriacs. One ray of hope, though, is that the largest mortality cause - suicide - is potentially a preventable one. As the paper’s authors note, this tells us that we should prioritize the early detection of hypochondria and access to evidence-based care. Here’s the abstract of the paper, which is open access.
Importance Hypochondriasis, also known as health anxiety disorder, is a prevalent, yet underdiagnosed psychiatric disorder characterized by persistent preoccupation about having serious and progressive physical disorders. The risk of mortality among individuals with hypochondriasis is unknown.
Objective To investigate all-cause and cause-specific mortality among a large cohort of individuals with hypochondriasis.
Design, Setting, and Participants This Swedish nationwide matched-cohort study included 4129 individuals with a validated International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) diagnosis of hypochondriasis assigned between January 1, 1997, and December 31, 2020, and 41 290 demographically matched individuals without hypochondriasis. Individuals with diagnoses of dysmorphophobia (body dysmorphic disorder) assigned during the same period were excluded from the cohort. Statistical analyses were conducted between May 5 and September 27, 2023.
Exposure Validated ICD-10 diagnoses of hypochondriasis in the National Patient Register.
Main Outcome and Measures All-cause and cause-specific mortality in the Cause of Death Register. Covariates included birth year, sex, county of residence, country of birth (Sweden vs abroad), latest recorded education, civil status, family income, and lifetime psychiatric comorbidities. Stratified Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to estimate the hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% CIs of all-cause and cause-specific mortality.
Results Of the 4129 individuals with hypochondriasis (2342 women [56.7%]; median age at first diagnosis, 34.5 years [IQR, 26.3-46.1 years]) and 41 290 demographically matched individuals without hypochondriasis (23 420 women [56.7%]; median age at matching, 34.5 years [IQR, 26.4-46.2 years]) in the study, 268 individuals with hypochondriasis and 1761 individuals without hypochondriasis died during the study period, corresponding to crude mortality rates of 8.5 and 5.5 per 1000 person-years, respectively. In models adjusted for sociodemographic variables, an increased rate of all-cause mortality was observed among individuals with hypochondriasis compared with individuals without hypochondriasis (HR, 1.69; 95% CI, 1.47-1.93). An increased rate was observed for both natural (HR, 1.60; 95% CI, 1.38-1.85) and unnatural (HR, 2.43; 95% CI, 1.61-3.68) causes of death. Most deaths from unnatural causes were attributed to suicide (HR, 4.14; 95% CI, 2.44-7.03). The results were generally robust to additional adjustment for lifetime psychiatric disorders.
Conclusions and Relevance This cohort study suggests that individuals with hypochondriasis have an increased risk of death from both natural and unnatural causes, particularly suicide, compared with individuals from the general population without hypochondriasis. Improved detection and access to evidence-based care should be prioritized.
The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.