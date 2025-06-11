Share

The motherhood penalty refers to the supposed workplace disadvantages faced by women after they have children: lower wages, fewer opportunities, and a reduced chance of getting promoted. These disadvantages are thought to stem from biased perceptions that mothers are less competent and committed.

Several studies have reported such a bias, finding that the same person is rated less favorably when described as a mother than when described as childfree. Now, however, a large multi-study paper has thrown this conclusion into question. Across four experiments covering nearly 5,000 participants, Christopher Petsko and colleagues found no evidence at all of a motherhood penalty in worker evaluations. On the contrary, they uncovered a consistent parenthood boost: a tendency for people to evaluate parents, both men and women, more positively than their unencumbered counterparts.

As the graph below shows, parents of both sexes were rated as more competent, warmer, and more deserving of promotion than non-parents. While the effects weren’t enormous, they were consistent and statistically significant.

Parenthood Boost Magnitudes as a Function of Targets’ Gender Groups (Exp. 1). Note . The y-axis depicts the (z-standardized) magnitudes by which parents are evaluated more favorably than non-parents (i.e., parenthood boosts) across three dependent variables. Scores above zero indicate that parents are evaluated more positively than non-parents; scores below zero indicate the reverse. Competence = ratings of employee competence; Discrim. = ratings of discrimination in favor of employees (i.e., greater intentions to request, promote, and train employees); Warmth = ratings of employee warmth. Effect sizes are encompassed by standard errors. Source: Petsko et al. (2025) .

Note that, although there was no motherhood penalty, Petsko and colleagues did find evidence of another bias. Specifically, they found that White parents received larger parenthood boosts than Black parents. And of course, one could also argue that they documented a generalized bias against employees who don’t have children.

It’s not completely clear how to interpret the absence of a motherhood penalty. One possibility is that there used to be a motherhood penalty, but it’s recently evaporated. Another, though, is that the earlier research - which had notably smaller sample sizes - simply got it wrong, and that mothers weren’t actually evaluated less favorably. Either way, the landscape of workplace biases seems to be very different than we usually assume. We need to update the map!

