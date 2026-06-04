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A Billion Years is Out!

My new book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences, is finally on the shelves.

It's about how evolution shaped the minds of men and women - and why it matters today.

After finishing my previous book, The Ape That Understood the Universe, I swore I’d never write another. But then I was stuck at home during the pandemic, and I had an idea for a book that I couldn’t shake off. So I thought, “Fine, just one more...”

And now, five years later, it’s a real thing in the world. It feels great!

This is the last one, though...

If you’d like to read a sample or pick up a copy of A Billion Years of Sex Differences, you can do so here.

My Appearance on the Keep Talking Podcast

In other news, the first interview I recorded for A Billion Years was released today, to coincide with the release of the book. It was on Dan Riley’s excellent Keep Talking podcast. These are some of the many topics we covered:

How I fell in love with the evolutionary psychology of sex differences

Whether A Billion Years of Sex Differences will destroy my career

The main sex differences in our species

Why human sex differences are relatively modest compared to those in most other mammals

My controversial paper on sex differences in STEM

My crazy plan to start a Substack so I wouldn’t be financially dependent on my academic job - and how, by some kind of miracle, it actually worked

Why the science of sex differences matters

How we should respond to sex differences as individuals and as a society: gender-role traditionalism vs. gender-role progressivism vs. gender-role individualism

The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also find it on Dan’s Keep Talking Substack and Keep Talking YouTube channel.

A New Review of A Billion Years

Last but not least, the latest review of A Billion Years of Sex Differences has just appeared in Male Psychology magazine. It’s written by Dr. John Barry, whose groundbreaking work is discussed in the book. Here’s an excerpt.

[P]eople who don’t like evolutionary psychology, or those who are wed to the idea that gender roles should be rejected on principle, are probably going to find reasons not to like this book. But for everyone else, it’s hard to find examples of where Stewart-Williams puts a foot badly wrong. This book is a mine of interesting and sensible information, engagingly written, and I thoroughly recommend it.

You can read the whole review here. And you can check out previous reviews of the book in The Times and The Guardian.

Buy A Billion Years now!

Follow Steve on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

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Thanks!

Steve

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