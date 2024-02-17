Share

Hi folks, how’s life? It’s time for my monthly Linkfest: a collection of links to papers and articles that have grabbed my attention during the last lunar cycle. Topics covered this time include valorizing victims, disclosing pronouns, the nature and nurture of resilience, sex differences in risk-taking… and the gender orgasm gap.

You can access the full archive of Linkfests here.

Social Psychology

Physically attractive people are less likely to be arrested and less likely to be convicted than those whose beauty is on the inside. This is the case, at least, for women. Link.

Whereas once people saw victims in a negative light (victim derogation), now they often do the reverse: They valorize victims. One series of studies, for instance, found that victims are seen as more moral than otherwise-identical non-victims. Link.

People who disclose their personal pronouns in rental inquiries are less likely to get a response from the landlord. This is the case whether or not the discloser is trans, suggesting that “landlords do not have a problem with transgender applicants per se, but rather anyone who discloses their pronouns.” Link. Update (April 2024): People who disclose their pronouns in job applications are less likely to get a positive response from employers. Link.

Political Psychology