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This post is an excerpt from my new book A Billion Years of Sex Differences. You can access the full collection here, or pick up a copy of the book here.

In this installment, we’ll see…

Why mate preferences aren’t just products of evolution but causes of evolution as well

Why the widespread idea that women are the sexual selectors in our species is only half true

How men’s and women’s desires helped shape each other’s evolution

How something as intangible as a preference can sculpt physical anatomy