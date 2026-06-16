Mate Choice as Selective Breeding
How men and women bred each other for the traits they most wanted in a mate
This post is an excerpt from my new book A Billion Years of Sex Differences. You can access the full collection here, or pick up a copy of the book here.
In this installment, we’ll see…
Why mate preferences aren’t just products of evolution but causes of evolution as well
Why the widespread idea that women are the sexual selectors in our species is only half true
How men’s and women’s desires helped shape each other’s evolution
How something as intangible as a preference can sculpt physical anatomy
Why, when it comes to physical attractiveness, females in our species have the larger “peacock’s tail” - a reversal of the usual pattern in nature