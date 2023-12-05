The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Jeff Rigsby's avatar
Jeff Rigsby
Dec 5, 2023

If the gap has an evolutionary explanation, why doesn't it go the other way?

Iron deficiency anemia is an important risk factor for maternal mortality. If there's a limited amount of meat available it seems as if it would be optimal for women to eat more of it.

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Stoichastic
Dec 8, 2023

Hypothesis: men traveled far in groups to track and kill meat. Far cheaper to cook and eat some of it before returning with the rest to women. So they always had the lion's share. Upon return if it's divided evenly, men will always get more.

This helped men maintain muscle mass necessary for physicality of bringing down the meat and traveling far to find it.

Based partly on seasons 5-7 of, "Alone".

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