I recently appeared on’s excellent podcast, The Good Fight. I’d been out with work colleagues the night before, so I was a little the worse for wear - aside from anything else, my voice was about an octave lower than usual. Despite that, Yascha and I had a fun, wide-ranging conversation. These are some of the many topics we covered:
Evolutionary psychology
The nature and nurture of individual differences
Sex differences, and why so many people are so uncomfortable with them
Why we might never fully close the gender gap in occupational representation
How IQ and personality predict life outcomes
Why political partisans hate the other side for views most don’t actually hold
The four traits political extremists on both sides share that set them apart from moderates
The replication crisis in psychology
If you want to read the transcript of our conversation, you can find it on Yascha’s Substack. Here’s the episode:
In Other News…
My favorite comedian, Jimmy Carr, mentioned my book The Ape That Understood the Universe in the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. Check it out below!
Always awesome when someone you love mentions a book. Rock on.
I would love to have your list (with links) for which psychological findings replicate, which doesn’t. Maybe you’ve already written article about it. Got to check it out…