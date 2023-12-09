The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Jason
Dec 10, 2023

I appreciated your cautionary question near the end because it seems to me that we can do better than just return to the old responses of “man up” and “you need to toughen up sweetie”. One approach might be to teach young folks (and ourselves) how to live a philosophy of resilience with modern Stoicism being one very promising model. Instead of a reactive approach to mental illness (which can activate a counterproductive process of auto-suggestion) we take a proactive approach of providing tools and habits of thinking that anyone can benefit from in an uncertain, hard and often cruel world.

I thought this quote also made an important point that can be applied to governments: “Firms may prefer to label stress a disorder rather than deal with the consequences of acknowledging that working conditions are poor…” Perhaps medicalization of stressors is one response to governments that refuse to take a more active role in creating a higher quality of life for those being left behind.

The Intellectual Narcissist
Dec 10, 2023

So the idea is that mental illnesses are over-diagnosed - a claim that many people love to make. This would mean that many people are diagnosed with mental illness than they should be, presumably because some people receive a diagnosis even though they do not have that mental illness.

But we can only say there is an over-diagnosis problem if we know the actual number of people who suffer from mental illness and discover that the number of people with a diagnosis exceeds that. So I ask: where's the data? Because if we do not have data to show that many people receive diagnoses when they shouldn't, we cannot talk about over-diagnosis.

