“Every time we have a mental health awareness week my spirits sink. We don’t need people to be more aware. We can’t deal with the ones who already are aware.” -Simon Wessely

An issue that seems to be getting more and more attention lately is the over-diagnosis of mental illness. In the last few weeks, I’ve come across several articles in major publications dealing with the topic - one from the U.K. and one from the U.S. Here’s a brief excerpt from each, to give you the flavor of what looks like an increasingly important conversation.

The first is from an article published in The Economist. (Economist articles usually don’t have bylines, so I don’t know who the author is.) Among other things, the article touches on the perverse incentives we’ve created for people to interpret everyday stresses as psychological disorders, and the idea that broadening the definition of mental illness makes it harder to help individuals with the most severe psychological problems.

For all their good intentions, campaigns intended to raise awareness are leading some people to conflate normal responses to life’s difficulties with mental-health disorders. Special treatment creates incentives for people to seek diagnoses and to medicalise problems unnecessarily. The need to treat people with milder conditions competes with care for those who have the most severe ones. Start with the idea that mental health has become a catch-all term. The sheer proportions of people who say they have a disorder is a red flag. Some 57% of university students claim to suffer from a mental-health issue; over three-quarters of parents with school-age children sought help or advice over their child’s mental health in 2021-22. In surveys Britons increasingly describe grief and stress as mental illnesses, redefining how sickness is understood... People have incentives to label mild forms of distress as a disorder. In 2022 more than a quarter of 16- and 18-year-olds in British schools were given extra time in official exams because of a health condition. Evidence of a mental-health problem can unlock welfare payments... Firms may prefer to label stress a disorder rather than deal with the consequences of acknowledging that working conditions are poor… Britain needs to avoid the mass medicalisation of mild forms of distress. Funnelling people into an overstretched health-care system is having predictable effects.

The second excerpt is from a recent New York Times article by clinical psychologist Darby Saxbe. The article touches on some of the same themes as the Economist piece, including the pathologizing of everyday stresses and strains. But it also hits some new notes, such as the iatrogenic effects of school-based and online mental-health awareness programs, the prevalence of the therapeutic mindset among teenagers, and the dangers of self-diagnosis.

Recent studies have found that several [mental-health awareness] programs not only failed to help young people, they also made their mental-health problems worse… [B]y focusing teenagers’ attention on mental health issues, these interventions may have unwittingly exacerbated their problems. Lucy Foulkes, an Oxford psychologist, calls this phenomenon “prevalence inflation” - when greater awareness of mental illness leads people to talk of normal life struggles in terms of “symptoms” and “diagnoses.” These sorts of labels begin to dictate how people view themselves, in ways that can become self-fulfilling. Teenagers, who are still developing their identities, are especially prone to take psychological labels to heart. Instead of “I am nervous about X,” a teenager might say, “I can’t do X because I have anxiety” - a reframing that research shows undermines resilience by encouraging people to view everyday challenges as insurmountable. It’s generally a sign of progress when diagnoses that were once whispered in shameful secrecy enter our everyday vocabulary and shed their stigma. But especially online, where therapy “influencers” flood social media feeds with content about trauma, panic attacks and personality disorders, greater awareness of mental health problems risks encouraging self-diagnosis and the pathologizing of commonplace emotions.

One objection to this line of thought is that, if taken too far, it could lead us to deny the reality or importance of any but the most extreme psychological difficulties. If psychological services could help ease people’s everyday stresses and strains, why deprive them of that help just because they’re not quite miserable enough to meet traditional definitions of mental illness? These are reasonable concerns. But they need to be weighed against parallel concerns about pushing too far in the other direction. After all, over-diagnosis isn’t cost free. Not only could it harm the mental health of those caught in its net, but it could siphon resources away from the people who need them most.

Further Reading

Lucy Foulkes and Argyris Stringaris have an open-access paper in BJPsych Bulletin titled “Do No Harm: Can School Mental Health Interventions Cause Iatrogenic Harm?” Here’s an excerpt:

To date, there has been very little investigation into why harms such as symptom increase occur in school-based mental health interventions. Here, we speculate that one relevant mechanism might be that interventions inadvertently encourage adolescents to ruminate on their negative thoughts and emotions. Indeed, qualitative studies highlight that although some adolescents find school mental health interventions helpful, others say the focus on negative thoughts made them feel more stressed and unhappy. Relatedly, if an adolescent is encouraged to label their negative thoughts and emotions with psychological or psychiatric terminology in school interventions, this might lead to changes in self-concept (e.g. ‘I have anxiety’) and changes in behaviour (e.g. avoidance) that ultimately increase distress and other symptoms in some adolescents. The unique developmental features of adolescence may also be relevant. Adolescents are especially susceptible to peer influence, and school-based mental health interventions commonly occur in groups. It is well established that adolescents can influence each other's negative moods and can learn problematic behaviour from each other (sometimes known as ‘deviancy training’). It is therefore a reasonable hypothesis that encouraging adolescents to discuss negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours in group settings, as is so common in school-based interventions, could lead to an increase in these experiences in others via peer influence and social learning.

Scott Alexander (Astral Codex Ten) has a piece where he argues that, at least for some mental health conditions, awareness campaigns may exacerbate or even create the problems they’re supposedly shining a light on. Would we be better off, he asks, with Mental Health Unawareness Campaigns?