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What happens when a secular evolutionary psychologist and a Christian podcaster sit down to talk about human nature? More agreement than you might expect.

I recently joined Joseph Holmes on The Overthinkers podcast to discuss nature, nurture, and the evolution of sex differences. Among other things, we discussed:

My new book A Billion Years of Sex Differences

Why genetic and evolutionary explanations for human behavior make so many people uncomfortable

Six lines of evidence that many sex differences are partly innate

Why upbringing has less impact than we think - but it’s also not all in the genes

The nature and nurture of criminality and addiction

How a better understanding of human nature can help us build a better world

Despite coming at these issues from very different philosophical starting points, Joseph and I found a great deal of common ground on human nature, morality, and how best to cultivate our better angels while restraining our darker impulses.

The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Follow Steve on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

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Steve