Do intelligent people have different personalities than their less intelligent peers? If so, why? Does personality shape intelligence, or does intelligence shape personality? Or is it a bit of both?

These are some of the questions addressed by two groundbreaking recent papers published in two of the world’s top scientific journals. Their findings challenge the long-standing view that intelligence and personality are largely independent, and suggest instead a much deeper connection between the two domains.

The first paper, by Jeromy Anglim and colleagues, appeared in Psychological Bulletin, and was titled “Personality and Intelligence: A Meta-Analysis.” The second, by Kevin Stanek and Deniz Ones, was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), and titled “Meta-Analytic Relations Between Personality and Cognitive Ability.”

In this post, I’ll break down both papers, highlighting their agreements, disagreements, and broader implications. I’ll also share some tips on how to read psychology research - especially when different studies come to different conclusions. Without further ado, then, let’s find out why personality and intelligence are more intertwined than we previously thought.