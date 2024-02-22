Share

Give a gift subscription

Here’s an interview I did a few years ago with Dr. Yael Schonbrun for the Psychologists Off the Clock podcast. We delved into all sorts of interesting topics related to my book The Ape That Understood the Universe. Among other things, we discussed:

How knowledge of our “human design” can help us to make better choices in our everyday lives

How and why men and women differ in our desire for casual sex, our preferences in partners, and our preferred levels of parental investment

How knowing that we are not blank slates can empower us to be more effective in building value-driven lives

You can access the interview here or watch it on YouTube below.

Hope you enjoy it!

Follow Steve on Twitter/X.