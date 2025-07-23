The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Gilbert's avatar
Steve Gilbert
21h

Here is a brief review of the book’s claims as they apply to comprehensive state universities in the US. The reviewer notes the book’s "relentless cynicism" and states "Brennan and Magness seriously underestimated the role of intrinsic motivation (e.g., curiosity and creativity) in the behavior of students and faculty members. Their estimate of the workload for faculty was clearly off."

https://scholars.fhsu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1076&context=ts

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
Dr. Paul's avatar
Dr. Paul
1d

This is worth it for the title alone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture