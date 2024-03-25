The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
Mar 26, 2024

On a whim, I used my Gen AI toolkit to write a refutation of Gender in the style of Judith Butler last Sunday, (it wrote as Judith Butler and an array of other writers in 9 languages). The one written by plucky Nancy Drew was nicely done, and actually had some nicely readable sections on sex-based differences between ‘boys and girls’ you might enjoy.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/l64vkkcs9q1z3hzt5tyi1/ButlerDrew_112233full.pdf?rlkey=d1k8968emvlmvkhw9i6s1hm61&dl=0

And the original pseudo-Butler

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5vwtrgnc06kipela6muug/Butler_112233full.pdf?rlkey=39zh8v4p2dsluni0xznlt1k8j&dl=0

