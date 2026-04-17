The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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CarlW's avatar
CarlW
3h

Razib Khan talked extensively about this paper on his substack today. It's pretty clear there has been a lot of human evolution over the past 10,000 years. It certainly didn't stop. I got the impression certain allele frequencies didn't only monotonically change over this period but some waxed and waned.

https://www.razibkhan.com/p/10000-years-of-selection-in-western

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1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
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LV
3hEdited

I read that in the pre-industrial era, farming communities often suffered catastrophic famines when a crop failed. You could say farming therefore didn’t eliminate the need to conserve energy as fat, but maybe in the case of a crop famine, there is no way to store enough fat to avoid starvation over the course of a whole growing season, so it becomes less adaptive to store a lot of fat compared to the case of a hunter gatherer whose involuntary fasts last much shorter. Another possibility is that farmers have less of a need to store away food energy because they don’t burn as many daily calories as hunter-gatherers. That is debatable, as modern hunter gatherers spend a lot of time at leisure, according to researchers, and traditional agriculture can be back-breaking work

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