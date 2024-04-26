Photo by Alex on Unsplash

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have come under increasing fire in recent months, with critics charging that, although many of the goals of the movement are good, the specific ways in which they’re being pursued are often illiberal, counterproductive, and damaging to the pursuit of knowledge.

A new piece in The Detroit News tackles the issue head on, arguing that DEI requires urgent reform. The piece is particularly interesting because its authors are advocates of DEI, and include a university president - Ora Hirsh Pescovitz - and three faculty leaders: David Dulio, Mark Navin, and James Naus. All are from Oakland University in Michigan.

Below are some excerpts from the piece to whet your appetite. You can read the full piece here.

Critics from both the Right and, increasingly, the Left charge DEI with indoctrinating students, repressing alternative viewpoints and undermining academic values… Moreover, in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, many have also criticized DEI for helping to cultivate antisemitism… [C]onceptions of DEI that prioritize some identities over others end up promoting simplistic and sometimes harmful approaches to complex social problems. Such identity-based accounts of diversity attempt to divide people into binary categories of racist versus anti-racist, white versus non-white, oppressor versus oppressed or colonizer versus colonized, and they often assigned blame or victimhood depending on which side of the identity divide a person falls. History illustrates the horrors that can follow from this kind of moral scapegoating; antisemitism is the most obvious example… Colleges and universities generate knowledge through arguments based on reason and evidence. They must promote the free exchange of ideas to arrive at the truth... Expansive free speech promotes intellectual inclusion; it welcomes all voices to the table. Some DEI programming can promote ideological conformity by presenting contested concepts around identity and oppression as indisputable. This can cause people who question those narratives to be labeled as bigoted or insensitive, which contributes to self-censorship, conformity and exclusion. We should judge ideas by their merits and not by their proponent’s identity and status. To do otherwise would be to reason in an insular circle that is immune to outside evidence, and which sacrifices the academic mission of higher education.

In a similar vein, here’s something I wrote a few years ago in response to a request for feedback on proposed EDI initiatives at my own university. (We put the letters in a different order in the UK!)

The gender-equality paradox can help to explain why the gender gap is largest at the most selective US colleges., where family income tends to be higher and sociopolitical equality tends to be especially highly prized. In an interview in The Times of London, the psychologist Steve Stewart-Williams succinctly summarized the paradox: “Treating men and women the same makes them different, and treating them differently makes them the same.”

