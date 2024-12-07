Share

We all believe things that aren’t true. Some false beliefs are so deeply ingrained, however, that they’ve become part of the cultural wallpaper. In this post, I’ll tackle six popular myths about gender, race, and inequality - and share the data that set the record straight.

Let’s dive in!

1. The Myth of Male-Only Voting Rights

Contrary to popular belief, the period of human history when men could vote but women couldn’t was relatively brief. For most of human history, no one could vote - not men, not women, not anyone. [Link.]