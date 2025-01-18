Share

Wokeness seems to be everywhere - on campus, in the workplace, in our social media feeds and national debates. Whether you see it as a step toward a better world or a sign of societal decay, one thing is certain: It’s reshaping the world we live in. To understand this profound cultural shift, we need more than just opinions; we need data. Fortunately, the research is rolling in.

In this post, I’ll share ten eye-opening findings about wokeness and topics central to the woke worldview. From sex differences in woke beliefs to the psychology of political activists, these findings shed light on the debates that dominate our headlines.

Let’s dive in.

1. Women Are More Woke Than Men

The sexes don’t always see eye to eye when it comes to wokeness, with women being considerably more sympathetic than men to woke beliefs and practices. This isn’t just anecdotal; it’s borne out by the data, as shown in the graph below. The differences are surprisingly large, and raise intriguing questions about why more women than men are drawn to these ideas.