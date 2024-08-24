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When it comes to abortion, many assume that men and women are locked into opposing camps. The American feminist Gloria Steinem famously quipped that “If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament.” The assumption is that, because women bear the physical costs of an unplanned pregnancy, they naturally favor abortion rights, whereas because men are less directly affected, they’re often indifferent or even antagonistic. This narrative has become a fixture of popular discourse.

But like many widely held beliefs, it crumbles on closer inspection. In fact, the real divide isn’t between men and women at all. Instead, it’s within the group you might least expect: women themselves.