The topic of sex differences consistently divides opinion. Some people find it fascinating, others deeply disturbing. But while the popular debate often veers into sensationalism, the science itself advances in calm, careful steps.

In this post, I’d like to summarize eight recent findings that shed new light on how men and women differ - and in some cases, how they don’t. For each, I’ll outline the key result, then explain why it matters. Among other things, we’ll explore how prenatal testosterone impacts career choices and sexual orientation, why men do better - and worse - on the stock market, and which sex is more likely to die of a broken heart.

1. Prenatal Testosterone, Friendship, and Career Choices

Key Finding: According to fascinating recent research, women with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (or CAH) - a condition that involves exposure to high levels of testosterone in the womb - tend to have more male-typical friendship patterns and career preferences. Not only that, but the higher the level of testosterone exposure, the more male-typical their friendship patterns and career preferences tend to be.

Why It Matters: This finding shows that prenatal testosterone can nudge development in a male-typical direction. Given that male fetuses are exposed to much higher levels of prenatal testosterone than female fetuses, the result suggests a plausible mechanism via which various common sex differences begin to develop long before socialization and cultural expectations come into play.

Occupational sex distribution profile, ranging from 0 (only males) to 1 (only females) (a) by group of participants (b) by group of participants with CAH, from most to least severe form of CAH. Diamonds indicate means while vertical lines represent 95% confidence intervals. Brackets with * indicate significant t-tests. Triangles mark data beyond the plot range. Explanation of abbreviations: NC-CAH = Non-classic CAH patients. C-CAH = Classic CAH patients. CAIS = CAIS patients. CF = Control females. CM = Control males. SW = Salt-wasting. SV = Simple virilizing. Source: Strandqvist et al. (2025) .

2. Prenatal Testosterone and Sexual Orientation