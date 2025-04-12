Share

When it comes to gender inequality, the conversation typically runs in one direction. We talk - quite rightly - about the disadvantages women face, from the glass ceiling to sexual harassment. What gets far less attention is that not all gender gaps tilt against women. In some domains, it’s men who are falling behind - and sometimes drastically so.

In this post, I’d like to present six graphs highlighting six gender gaps that rarely make the headlines. The aim isn’t to argue that men have it worse, or that women’s issues are overblown; it’s simply to widen the lens. If we want a full and accurate picture of gender inequality, we need to include the other half.

1. Young Women Now Often Out-Earn Young Men

The traditional gender pay gap is shrinking - and in some cases, flipping into reverse. In the UK, for instance, young women now earn more on average than their male peers. This is because young women’s wages have increased steadily in recent years, while men’s have largely flatlined. A similar story is being told in many American cities.

On reflection, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that young women tend to have more education than young men. Often, though, it does, as the prevailing narrative hasn’t yet caught up with the numbers.