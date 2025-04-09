The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grainger's avatar
Grainger
Apr 11

Excellent piece. The Dunning-Kruger effect strikes again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture