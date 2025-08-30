Photo by JESHOOTS.com on Pexels .

If years were letters, the average human lifespan would not be longer than this sentence. -Gurwinder Bhogal

Welcome to the August edition of the N3 Newsletter Linkfest: a collection of links to papers and articles that grabbed my attention over the last month. In this installment, we’ll look at how the tarantula got its gigantic genitals, an unexpected contributor to the gender pay gap, and new research showing that women are sometimes more aggressive than men. We’ll explore six new findings on love and marriage, three new findings on happiness, and six new findings on personality. And I’ll also share my favorite controversial tweets of the month. Hope you enjoy the post!

The World’s First Behavior Transplant

Scientists have performed the world’s first behavior transplant: They’ve successfully transferred a courtship behavior from one species of fruit fly (Drosophila subobscura) to another species that doesn’t naturally exhibit it (D. melanogaster). They did this by inducing expression of a gene that reshaped a key part of the latter’s brain. [Link.] Source: Tanaka et al. (2025) .

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Male Tarantulas’ Record-Breaking Genitalia

Male tarantulas are famously well endowed: They’re the proud owners of some of the largest genitals known to science (relative to body size, to be clear). According to a new paper, they evolved their mighty genitalia - shown in the figure below - so they can keep their distance from females while mating, thus reducing the chances of the female eating them. If you’re thinking “Hey, those look a lot like the appendages on their heads,” you’re right; that’s what they are. That’s where male tarantulas keep their junk. [Link.] Source: Zamani et al. (2025) .

What’s New in Political Psychology?

Politics Through the Eyes of a Child

Speaking of politics, here are children’s answers to the question “What is politics?” [Link.] Photo Credit: Brian Earp .

ADHD Meds Linked to Lower Crime, Self-Harm, and Accidents

New Research on the Gender Pay Gap

A controversial new paper suggests that women’s menstrual cycles account for as much as 14% of the gender pay gap. The authors find that women under 45 are more likely than men, and than women over 45, to be absent from work 28 days after their last absence. These cyclical absences lead to sex differences in productivity and ultimately rates of promotion. [Link.] HT Crémieux Gender differences in the distribution of the distance between consecutive absence spells. Source: Ichino & Moretti (2025) .

Modern Love: 6 Fascinating Findings

People who meet their romantic partners online tend to be less satisfied than those who meet them offline, in the so-called real world. On average, relationships that start online are lower in intimacy, passion, and commitment - the three core ingredients of love. [Link.] Source: Kowal et al. (2025) .