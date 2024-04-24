The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Eli Vieira's avatar
Eli Vieira
Nov 14, 2025Edited

I love Dennett since I read "Darwin's Dangerous Idea." However, I was a bit disappointed at his autobiography. He spends way too much time talking about the impressive people he met (Fellini, Hilary Putnam etc.). That's fine for some cool anecdotes, but he mentions his mother's passing, for instance, very quickly and gets back to it. Now that's just weird.

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Scott Simmons's avatar
Scott Simmons
Oct 30, 2024

I'll offer up a favorite Dennett quote as well, from Kinds of Minds: Toward An Understanding of Consciousness

"We intentional systems do sometimes desire evil, through misunderstanding or misinformation or sheer lunacy, but it is part and parcel of rationality to desire what is deemed good. It is this constitutive relationship between the good and the seeking of the good that is endorsed—or rather enforced—by the natural selection of our forebears: those with the misfortune to be genetically designed so that they seek what is bad for them leave no descendants in the long run."

This idea was a revelation for me and changed my approach to understanding others' motives, especially of people who I think act irrationally or do things I don't agree with or understand.

Rather than judge a person (fundamental attribution error) or their behavior, I try to understand why they think their behavior is good for them. I may not always agree with the thinking, but I have a more them-centered (vs. me-centered) understanding of their motives to work off of.

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