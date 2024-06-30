The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
Jun 30, 2024

Have to add his classic:

The first lesson of economics is scarcity: there is never enough of anything to fully satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.

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1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
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CP
Jul 1, 2024

Truly, truly a great man. I think my favourite anecdote concerning him was the obviously uninitiated third grade academic from a British university who wrote a review of one of his books (this is relatively recently) and concluded that 'this is all easy for a rich white man to say.'

He has also spoken of his Marxist youth and was asked by Peter Robinson on a podcast what changed his mind. Quick as a flash (at the age of 87 or something) he said 'facts.'

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