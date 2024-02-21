The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James West's avatar
James West
Feb 23, 2024

I remember reading a Russell essay years ago where different types of philosophers go to hell, and hell for statisticians was something like "Infinite monkeys with infinite type writers, and they always type the works of Shakespeare"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
James West's avatar
James West
Feb 23, 2024

https://digitalcollections.mcmaster.ca/sites/default/files/pw20c_images/00001053.jpg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture