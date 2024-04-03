The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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ThePaleBlueDot's avatar
ThePaleBlueDot
Mar 7, 2025

Carl is one of my heroes. He inspired me to pursue a career in science. I miss him dearly. Thank you for posting this tribute.

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Craig Jones's avatar
Craig Jones
Nov 10, 2025

Hmmm maybe time to reread "Demon Haunted World"

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