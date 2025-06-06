Share

The graph below shows a remarkable trend: After decades of steadily climbing, obesity rates in the U.S. have finally started to fall - presumably in large part due to new “miracle” weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

The graph comes from a recent study of over 100 million U.S. adults who visited outpatient clinics between 2010 and 2024. While obesity rates rose by more than 13% by 2020, they largely held steady after that. Meanwhile, severe obesity peaked in 2021, and dropped from that point on.

Whether this marks a genuine turning point or just a temporary lull remains to be seen. But for now, it’s a rare glimmer of good news in the long war against the growing waistline.

You can read the article here.

HT Crémieux on Twitter/X.

