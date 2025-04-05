Share

Have you ever felt like your job fits you like a glove - or conversely, that you were born to do something else entirely? Turns out that much of this comes down to how well your profession aligns with your personality.

A groundbreaking new study by Kätlin Anni, Uku Vainik, and René Mõttus offers the most in-depth exploration to date of how personality varies across occupations. Drawing on data from more than 68,000 participants across 263 jobs, the researchers reveal that people with certain personality profiles gravitate toward - and thrive in - specific professions. From extraverted, emotionally stable managers to creative but neurotic artists, the study presents a detailed psychological map of the modern workforce.

So, what does your job reveal about who you really are? And what does your personality say about the kinds of work that might suit you best? Let’s dig into the data.