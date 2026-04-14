The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

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Edgy Ideas's avatar
Edgy Ideas
9h

Fascinating chart! Have not read the paper yet.

Question arises: Does the conservative position look more like conpassion and the liberal position look more like empathy? Or are they not measuring the right grouping so that similar gaps would appear on the conservative side?

Hoffer, Zizek and Chomsky all recognised the problem with empathy and antipathy which seems to be reflected in the gaps on one side and perhaps compassion in convergence on the other....

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1 reply by Steve Stewart-Williams
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LV
4hEdited

Oppressor versus oppressed is the paradigm of “woke,” so the dichotomy seems to be basically capturing degree of wokeness. Whether you consider that the same as liberalism may depend on where you are on the spectrum.

Anecdotally, I see plenty of group-based resentment on the right — conservatives complain a lot about reverse racism and sexism and DEI. The graph does not necessarily suggest conservatives see victimhood as individual-based. They could just have less concordance about which groups are victimized. That in itself may be interesting, but it seems some of the most salient identity groups (cis women, trans, blacks, whites, men) weren’t targeted in the survey.

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