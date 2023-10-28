The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SkinShallow's avatar
SkinShallow
May 11, 2024

I wonder if anyone did a systematic study of spouse vs offspring preference in humans.

My hypothesis would be that when not "allowed" to sacrifice self men would choose to save spouse over a child, and that women would choose to save a child over spouse, and that female preference would be stronger than the male one, and that a size of sex effect in women would be negatively correlated with the number of children and positively with their age.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Steve Stewart-Williams and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Stewart-Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture