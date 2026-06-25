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You can now watch my recent appearance on the Art of It podcast with Neo McNulty. We had a fun, wide-ranging conversation about evolutionary psychology and my new book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences. Here are some of the many topics we covered:

What is evolutionary psychology?

The evolution of sex differences in humans and other animals

Human sex differences, ranked from largest to smallest

Why sex differences in our species are smaller than those in most other mammals

The evolution of romantic love

The manosphere

The Cinderella effect

Why “natural” doesn’t mean “good”

The episode is available on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, and wherever else you get your podcasts. You can also watch it on Neo’s Art of It YouTube channel.

Buy A Billion Years!

Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.

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Thanks!

Steve

Related Reading from the Archive

A Billion Years of Sex Differences Steve Stewart-Williams · November 15, 2024 I recently gave a professorial lecture at my university, focused on some of my theoretical work on the evolution of human sex differences. The following is a lightly edited transcript of the lecture. Read full story