Why Equal Societies Have Larger Sex Differences
A billion years in the making: My appearance on the Art of It podcast with Neo McNulty
You can now watch my recent appearance on the Art of It podcast with Neo McNulty. We had a fun, wide-ranging conversation about evolutionary psychology and my new book, A Billion Years of Sex Differences. Here are some of the many topics we covered:
What is evolutionary psychology?
The evolution of sex differences in humans and other animals
Human sex differences, ranked from largest to smallest
Why sex differences in our species are smaller than those in most other mammals
The evolution of romantic love
The manosphere
The Cinderella effect
Why “natural” doesn’t mean “good”
The episode is available on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, and wherever else you get your podcasts. You can also watch it on Neo’s Art of It YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter/X for more psychology, evolution, and science.
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Thanks!
Steve