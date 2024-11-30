The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Sufeitzy
Nov 30

Well constructed as always, but you may want to reframe this into two separate questions. Why do people have sex outside of monogamy, and why do or don’t some people withhold intimate information with a partner.

I want to carefully avoid the term “cheating” and reserve it for sex with a (mostly) monogamous person who has committed to having sex exclusively with a single partner.

It’s important because there are two distinct activities occurring which can be correlated, but don’t have to be. If you enjoy casual sex (I do) often with friends (or new friends) as a social activity, being married can be a huge attractant for several reasons.

First, there is a greatly diminished chance that something “gets serious” which allows a friendship to develop without the threat of disruptive emotional attachment - falling head over heels in love. An awful lot of men enjoy sex with people they enjoy the company of but with whom they don’t have an overwhelming romantic attraction. I suspect women do too, but I can’t speak to that, though it’s common enough in literature written by women, and in film depictions of women. The strong term is “having a lover” but fuck buddy or friends with benefits is more apt.

Second, being married “pre-vets” your character as someone who can sustain a long-term physical relationship and therefore has experience sexually. People who enjoy physical activity which requires skill often prefer the company of those who are similarly skilled. It’s not that fun to have to explain each step along the way just to get to first base. Playing musical duets with someone who can barely play an instrument, or tennis with someone who has never held a racket - you get the idea.

There are other reasons - attractiveness, maturity, competition, that may factor in - sometimes single people wonder why an attractive interesting partner “is single” as in the “what’s wrong” hypothesis.

So while you may commit to a marriage, or to living together in a household, while most people would assume that means monogamy, it doesn’t.

The other separable question is knowledge with trust. In some relationships which are open, partners enjoy knowing who the other has had sex with, and want intimate open sharing, and sometimes they don’t. In both cases the partner trusts the other to be responsible, as they do anyway about all things in any commitment.

One pair may not want to know about other sexual encounters to keep them the one thing they can keep private as a safety valve, or there’s a sexual kink one partner has and the other doesn’t and doesn’t care about.

Neither of these particularly is an evolutionary reproductive strategy, since the presumption is that this kind of sex never leads to reproduction, ever. It’s more of a social bonding strategy to create extended facultative mutualistic relationships. While some animals do this to maintain dominance hierarchy, there are some (obviously Bonobos) as well as Dolphins and Lions for which it’s entirely a social cohesion strategy.

My husband and I have been legally married over 25 years and together as a couple over 30. Almost all the gay men we know are also in very long term relationships, and most of them allow sex outside the relationship with or without sharing. We ourselves agreed it was fine within the first three months of being together, and held to simple rules since then. Gays and Lesbians aren’t unique. I know that heterosexuals have exactly similar arrangements.

A side note. I believe that pornography is a variety of non-monogamous sex, or it provides some of the same mental or emotional effects. For obvious technical reasons it doesn’t occur in animals but you might hypothesize that animals which have social sex would enjoy it.

I think part of the irrational dislike and fear of pornography by certain people is linked to their general fear and dislike of non-monogamous sex. This at times is so overwhelming that all pornography must be suppressed or eliminated under the rubric of reducing female sexual exploitation even when the pornography is merely couples recording themselves, or where it is exclusively designed for gays and lesbians. It has the aura of cheating, and the rhetoric of cheating as criticism, but nobody can leave a partner and marry a porn actor who may not even still exist.

In populations which have transitioned to free access to pornography, study after studies indicate that there is greater societal cohesion and less conflict as measured simply that the incidence of sex crimes diminish.

