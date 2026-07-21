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Another highlight of my recent book tour was my trip to the HowTheLightGetsIn Festival in Hay-on-Wye. It was a wonderful festival with a great vibe, amazing food, and stimulating conversations. The organizers really know how to look after their speakers, covering transport to and from the festival, meals, and accommodation in the Welsh countryside - and even providing drivers to ferry us around. I could get used to that kind of treatment…

While I was there, I led a “Champagne, Cake, and Philosophy” event on my book A Billion Years of Sex Differences, caught my first glimpse of the book in the wild (in the festival bookshop), and took part in a debate on the notion of being “spiritual but not religious.” I spotted various famous faces, including Simon Baron-Cohen, Kathleen Stock, and Rowan Williams, and at one point found myself sitting next to Jeremy Corbyn in the green room. And I finally met several people in person who I’d previously known only online, including Charlotte Blease, Eric Kaufmann, Laura Kennedy, and Michael Shermer.

Meeting Michael, in particular, was long overdue. He wrote the foreword to my second book, The Ape That Understood the Universe, and kindly endorsed A Billion Years of Sex Differences. He also published one of my “12 Things Everyone Should Know” posts in his Skeptic magazine. Despite knowing each other for years, however, we’d never actually met. It turns out we have a lot in common - including remarkably similar stories about how we proposed to our wives.

As well as speaking at the festival, Michael was recording episodes of his podcast, The Michael Shermer Show. He and his Strategy Director, Alexander Reiman, rented a nearby village hall to use as a makeshift studio, and interviewed various festival attendees - including yours truly. Michael and I had a wide-ranging conversation about A Billion Years and various other topics I’ve written about over the years.

Among other things, we discussed:

The evolutionary origins of sex differences

Sex-role-reversed species - that is, species where all the usual sex differences are flipped into reverse

Greater male variability and the Larry Summers controversy

Why both sexes prefer research that puts women in a better light than men

Sex differences in STEM

Whether murder-suicide has an evolutionary basis

The young male syndrome and sex differences in crime

Whether IQ is a valid scientific concept or pseudoscientific nonsense

The replication crisis in psychology

The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcasts. It’s also available on the Skeptic YouTube channel.

Hope you enjoy it!

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