Share

Give a gift subscription

Last Saturday, I published an essay titled Personality and Intelligence are More Closely Linked Than We Thought. It explored two meta-analyses examining whether smart people have different personalities than their not-so-smart counterparts. One of the meta-analyses, authored by Jeromy Anglim and colleagues, also investigated whether there are age and sex differences in intelligence and personality. The findings were fascinating, but didn’t fit into the original essay, so I’ve turned them into a separate post - this post.

Let’s dive in: Are there age and sex differences in intelligence and personality?