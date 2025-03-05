The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Pete McCutchen
Mar 5

In law school, grading is blind. Perhaps that should be pushed down to lower levels of education.

There was a law review article some years ago in which a feminist argued that law school blind grading discriminated against women students because females did very slightly worse than their undergraduate grades would predict. She didn’t consider the possibility that undergraduate professors discriminated against guys.

Philip Griffiths
Mar 5

Chimes with my experience many years ago. We felt that girls were given an easy ride by teachers. When we sat what used to be called GCE O levels where papers were marked externally by someone who had never met you and who knew nothing about you, our position relative to the girls changed. For me, it was a revelation and I never looked back. Boys today wouldn't get that experience because course based assessments count for more.

